CIBC Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.33.

ENB traded down C$0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.79. 5,767,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.85. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

