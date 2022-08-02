CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 27,162 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,162 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.99% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $111,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BEP. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

