CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 54,816 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $89,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. 14,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,331. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

