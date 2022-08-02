CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $64,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after buying an additional 955,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.63. 3,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

