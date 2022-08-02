CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $807.06 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,019,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 944,159 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.12% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $807,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

