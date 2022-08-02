CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $629.28 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,081,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,840 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $629,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Nutrien by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

