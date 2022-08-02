CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,781 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of American Water Works worth $59,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,918. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.