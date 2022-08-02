CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,930 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.45% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $241,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFA opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.