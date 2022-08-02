CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $169,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $838,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 120.7% in the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $899.66. The stock had a trading volume of 126,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,848,156. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $939.69 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $726.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

