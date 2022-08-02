CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 112.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 2.27% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $342,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $12,995,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Shares of AEM stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

