Chuy’s (CHUY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

