Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Receives Maintains Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.62.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.06. 53,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,870. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.