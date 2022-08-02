Chubb Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Chubb Ltd bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,370,000. NU comprises approximately 43.2% of Chubb Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth $93,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NU by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,052,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,567,000 after acquiring an additional 768,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 69.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $8,029,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

