Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Position Lowered by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,797,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389,840 shares during the period. Chindata Group comprises about 2.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 1.04% of Chindata Group worth $24,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $2,785,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 73,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

