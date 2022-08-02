China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.3115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.37%.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.