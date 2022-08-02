China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Down 31.0% in July

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 366,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,711.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 296.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 234.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 16.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 64.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 1.3 %

SNP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,823. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.52 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

