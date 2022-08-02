China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.30

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 196263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

About China Construction Bank

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.9224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%.

(Get Rating)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.