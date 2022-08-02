Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, Chairman John Mazarakis purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 163,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $120,953 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $50,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

