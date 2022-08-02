Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

LNG stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.98. 58,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

