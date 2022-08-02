Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Chemours Price Performance

CC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 57,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Insider Activity at Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $498,055.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Chemours by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

