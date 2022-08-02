Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $37.00 at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Chemours Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $6,604,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

