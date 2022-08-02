Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Up 40.9%

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) rose 40.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 125,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 80,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Chakana Copper Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
