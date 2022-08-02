CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.65), RTT News reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CF traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $94.44. 2,217,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

