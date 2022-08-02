Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,637,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 892,410 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cerus worth $48,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 65,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Insider Activity at Cerus

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $285,528.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.