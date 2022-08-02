Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $347,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.