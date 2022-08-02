Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.