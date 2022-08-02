Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

