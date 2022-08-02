Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Centogene has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $11.67.
Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter. Centogene had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 134.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Centogene from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
