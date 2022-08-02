Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Set at C$15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has been given a C$15.00 price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.70% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.52.

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.21. 414,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,714. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.33 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

