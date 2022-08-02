CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.37-1.39 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,841,000 after buying an additional 95,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,204,000 after buying an additional 670,633 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

