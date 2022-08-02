Celo Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $458.82 million and $39.70 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,611,349 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

