Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion. Celestica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.47 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 108.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 104,411 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.