Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.