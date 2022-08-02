Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Cboe Global Markets worth $85,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after buying an additional 243,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,582.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 203,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after buying an additional 196,242 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CBOE opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
