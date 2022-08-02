Cazoo Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,927 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,000% compared to the typical volume of 425 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Trading Up 189.6 %

CZOO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 1,076,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cazoo Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cazoo Group Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZOO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.