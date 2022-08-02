Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Down 30.8% in July

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 17,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZOO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Shares of NYSE:CZOO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 1,340,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. Cazoo Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,724 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

