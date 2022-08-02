Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

NYSE CAT traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 target price on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.