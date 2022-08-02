Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 55,512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

