Carry Achieves Market Cap of $41.43 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $41.43 million and $5.60 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00059496 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00016075 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.