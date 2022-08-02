Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 94,126 shares.The stock last traded at $40.09 and had previously closed at $37.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Carriage Services Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $581.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,258.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carriage Services by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Carriage Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

