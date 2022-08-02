Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in July

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Shares of Cargotec stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cargotec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cargotec from €48.00 ($49.48) to €43.00 ($44.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

Featured Articles

