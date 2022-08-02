CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareDx Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. CareDx has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on CDNA. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CareDx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,779 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 722,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

