Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $16.87 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.87 billion and approximately $702.20 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00100712 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00036595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00244980 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00038485 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.