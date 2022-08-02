Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. Cancom has a 1 year low of $65.59 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cancom from €58.00 ($59.79) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

