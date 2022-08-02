Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDUAF remained flat at $32.39 during trading on Tuesday. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

