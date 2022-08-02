Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDUAF remained flat at $32.39 during trading on Tuesday. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

