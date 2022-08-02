Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

CATC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.38. 88 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $583.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

