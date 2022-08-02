Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATC opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $585.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.