Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.1 %

CFW stock opened at C$4.70 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.89.

Insider Activity

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$294.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,438.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at C$48,438.78.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

