Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 564,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 470,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

