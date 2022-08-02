Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 137,561 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137,561 shares during the period. Eagle Point Credit makes up approximately 2.9% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enstar Group LTD raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 333,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. 853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,994. The company has a market cap of $475.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

